Charges laid after citizen take-down in Vernon

Mitchell Frank Sakowski, 25, is facing several charges, including possession of stolen property, after he was taken down by a man who claims Sakowski broke into his truck.

Sakowski is now in custody awaiting his next court date on Jan. 25.

Kevin Barkhouse’s truck was broken into in the overnight hours of Dec. 18 and 19.

The next morning, Barkhouse was checking out local pawn shops in hopes of finding his stolen items.

That’s when he spotted a man he believed was wearing his stolen jacket.

Barkhouse confronted the man and grabbed his bag to search it.

“I grabbed the bag, reached in, and pulled out a handful of stuff and my wallet was in there,” Barkhouse said.

Barkhouse pinned the suspect down on the sidewalk and held him until police arrived.

He took several selfies with the suspect while he had him on the ground.

Sakowski has been in trouble with the law before.

Since 2013, he’s been convicted of theft under $5,000, theft of mail, and trafficking a controlled substance.