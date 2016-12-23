Souls Harbour Christmas dinner feeds hundreds in Regina

For Lacey Goforth and her three young daughters, the annual Christmas dinner at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is becoming an annual tradition.

“It’s nice to have something to look forward to,” Goforth said.

About 600 people lined up on Friday for a hot meal with all the trimmings.

“We had probably about 30 to 40 turkeys, hams, probably almost 200 pounds of potatoes,” Patty Humphreys, Souls Harbour Rescue Mission marketing manager, said.

“The community has been really generous in helping us meet those needs.”

“I like to think of the community meals as being in your own home, only multiply it by 10. So instead of having maybe 20 people in your home, now you’ve got 600. And it’s still just as exciting, it’s as crazy. People are laughing. They’re visiting. And there’s still that chaos of what did we forget?” Humphreys said.

More than a hundred volunteers are involved with serving and hosting the event, including many more who help in the days leading up to the big meal, Humphreys said.

Patty Evans has been volunteering for 11 years. She said many people come each year, but when the economy was better, there wasn’t so much need.

“But now, the economy has really affected people and it’s more of a need now,” Evans explained.

Mayor Michael Fougere said the willingness of volunteers to turn out for events like the annual dinner are reasons why Regina is a great city. “There’s a lot of love in this room, and they feel that and they know that, and it’s really heartwarming, particularly at Christmas time,” Fougere said.

Branden Thomas, a first time volunteer with Souls Harbour, said he found the work rewarding and is planning on returning to help out next year.

“It’s exciting to see the stuff that’s happening around the city. It’s good to be able to see other people enjoying the Christmas season like we are so fortunate to be able to do,” he said.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission has served more than 1.6 million meals and given away more than 310,000 pieces of clothing over its 26 years.