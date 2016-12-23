Artist Jeremy Tsang displays ‘An Eastern Dream of the West’ on Saskatoon rooftop

The roof of Little Chief Community Station on 20th Street West in Saskatoon is home to a new work of art by Canadian artist Jeremy Tsang.

It’s one of the public art displays in the city’s placemaker program.

“An Eastern Dream of the West” was made by Tsang using LED lights and found objects.

The Toronto artist said the display seeks to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation next year and remember the Chinese migrant workers who built the Canadian Pacific Railway.

“The Chinese migrant workers coming to the country to build the hardest part of the Canadian Pacific Railway 150 years ago and without that hardest part being built, it might not have been possible that our country be confederated,” Tsang said on Thursday.

“It’s speaking to a broader context of immigration of people wanting to immigrate to Canada and having that dream metaphorically and symbolically using the boat as a way of jumping off.”

The piece will be on display in the Riversdale neighbourhood for the next six months.

For more information, visit the placemaker program online.