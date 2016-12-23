60-year old Christmas decorations stolen from Kimberley home

A Kimberley family is the victim of a local scrooge who stole a set of 60-year old plywood letters from their front yard.

On Dec. 21, Kimberley RCMP were called about the theft that took place on Stemwinder Drive. The letters, which spelled out Merry Christmas, are a family tradition spanning six decades. Missing are the letters E, R, C, R, I, T, M and S.

Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley RCMP said the letters are of a sentimental value to the family, who hope that they will be returned.

“It’s sad when persons resort to theft especially where the items are of sentimental value,” said Newel.

If the letters are found, the public is urged to call police to arrange for their safe return.