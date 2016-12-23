Edmonton Oilers’ Tyler Pitlick to miss rest of season with injury

Edmonton Oilers president and general manager Peter Chiarelli announced Friday Tyler Pitlick would be out the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

“It’s a huge blow,” Coach Todd McLellan said. “We lost a key player… He got the opportunity here and we feel his pain.”

The forward has battled a lot of injuries so far in his career. On many occasions, that has kept him from finding a permanent home in the NHL. However, Pitlick was making a major impact this year and seemed to have found his way.

But, in the second period of Monday night’s game against St. Louis, Pitlick went hard into the end boards, and left the game favouring his left leg. He was sent home for doctors in Edmonton to assess him.

This season, he had eight goals in 31 games.