Unlikely to be a White Christmas for Vancouver in 2016

Well it looks like it’s not going to be a White Christmas for Vancouver this year.

While some snow remains on the ground in areas, it looks like it’s going to be clear and sunny for Christmas Day. There could be trace amounts of snow at the Vancouver Airport but no real accumulation.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says the odds of snow falling from the sky over B.C.’s South Coast on Christmas Day is very low.

Over the past 20 years, based on data collected at the Vancouver Airport, there has only been three white Christmases in Vancouver.

With two days to go we look back at the #WhiteChristmas in #Vancouver – specifically @ #YVR. Currently a trace of snow @ YVR. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/5eLSgZxChs — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) December 23, 2016

Madryga says there may be a few flurries for Christmas Eve. On Friday, parts of the Fraser Valley received quite a few centimetres of snow, especially in areas of Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford.

Boxing Day could see more mixed rain and snow. Madryga will be tracking that front moving in over the next few days.