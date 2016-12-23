Busiest shopping day of the year in Canada

The holiday season crunch is upon us and whether you still need to buy a few gifts, get a few more groceries or head to the liquor store, shoppers will need to bring their patience today.

The hustle is on to find the perfect gift and according to statistics, one in three Canadians will brave the stores today; which makes Dec. 23 the busiest shopping day of the year.

At Walmart in Port Coquitlam, the store has been preparing for this day for the past few weeks by stocking merchandise and food. Phil Sayers, Coquitlam Walmart manager, said the store revenue will be up over a normal period of time by 40 to 45 per cent this time of year.

Not surprising considering a recent Interac survey said more than $217 million will be spent on groceries.

“Year over year we see that Canadians typically spend the most on December 23rd,” Teri Murphy, Inerac Communications Director said.

“Canadians flock to the stores, mostly grocery stores, followed by discount retailers and then retailers selling beer, wine and liquor.”

The day is a big one for retailers since Canadians spent $1 billion shopping dollars last year.