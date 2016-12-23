Crime
December 23, 2016 5:19 pm
Updated: December 23, 2016 9:35 pm

Saint John Police ask for public’s help in locating TD bank robbery suspect

By

Surveillance camera stills, provided by Saint John Police, show a suspect in a robbery of the East Point shopping centre's TD Canada Trust on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

Saint John Police Force
Saint John Police have released pictures as they ask for the public’s help locating a man in connection with a Thursday evening robbery.

Officers responded to a call of a robbery at 6:50 p.m. at the TD Canada Trust branch in the East Point shopping centre.

Police say they were informed by bank staff that a man had entered the business with a weapon — identified by police in an email as a handgun — threatened staff and demanded money. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left. No one was injured.

He is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds. Police say he was wearing a mask and dark-coloured clothing.

The area was searched but police could not find the suspect.

Crime
New Brunswick
Robbery
Saint John
Saint John Robbery
TD Bank robbery

