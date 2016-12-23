Saint John Police ask for public’s help in locating TD bank robbery suspect

Saint John Police have released pictures as they ask for the public’s help locating a man in connection with a Thursday evening robbery.

Officers responded to a call of a robbery at 6:50 p.m. at the TD Canada Trust branch in the East Point shopping centre.

Police say they were informed by bank staff that a man had entered the business with a weapon — identified by police in an email as a handgun — threatened staff and demanded money. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left. No one was injured.

He is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds. Police say he was wearing a mask and dark-coloured clothing.

The area was searched but police could not find the suspect.