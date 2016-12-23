Non-profit organization wants to bring downhill skiing back to Mount Royal

Downhill skiing on Mount Royal?

Non-profit organization la Pente à Neige is hoping to introduce the winter sport to young children.

The vision is to create a mini ski hill in the heart of Montreal’s Mount Royal mountain by offering lessons to kids aged 4 to 12.

The ski slope envisioned by la Pente à Neige would be built near the George-Étienne Cartier Monument on Parc Avenue.

Even though the hill would be close to the road, the organization said it is confident that the set-up will be safe and sustainable.

Esteban Davet, the initiative’s co-founder, explained the first female skiers to participate in the Olympics learned to ski at Mount Royal park.

“While this section of the park is accessible and full of people during summer, it is underused during winter,” he said.

“Why not celebrate the cold season there, like we celebrate summer with the tam tams and family picnics?”

He’s hoping the new ski hill will be used as a training ground for future Canadian stars.

La Pente à Neige has submitted a 60 page memoir to the Conseil du patrimoine culturel du Québec to ask for downhill skiing to be recognized as part of Mount-Royal’s cultural heritage.

“People were already skiing on the Mount Royal 140 years ago,” explained Dravet.

“Skiing in Quebec was born here, right here in this park.”

La Pente à Neige said it is working to ensure several measures are put in place to protect the park and promote sustainable development, including:

Identifying and protecting plant species at risk

Creating composting and recycling facilities

Environmental education activities for children

The organization hopes to hold its first winter activity this winter.