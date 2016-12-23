Man dies in London police shooting, Ontario’s police watchdog investigating

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate the death of a 35-year-old man who investigators say was shot by London Police.

Officials with the SIU say the preliminary investigation shows members of the London Police were called to a home on Duchess Ave. near Edward St. in Old South just after 6 a.m. Friday.

“There was a confrontation with a man, the man was shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, says Jason Gennaro with SIU Communications.

“The SIU has assigned five investigators and three forensic investigators to investigate this incident. We are urging anyone who may have information about the investigation or who may have witnessed some or all of this interaction to contact our lead investigator.”

Deputy Chief Steve Williams addressed reporters Friday at 1 p.m. at London Police Headquarters but was unable to provide much information, as the investigation is in the hands of the SIU.

“The reason for our officers in attendance at that location will form part of the SIU investigation so I think it’s important that we respect that process,” he responded when asked why officers were there in the first place.

When asked about injuries sustained by police, Williams confirmed one officer was hurt but would not confirm reports suggesting he was shot with a crossbow.

“We had an officer who received a minor injury that did not require medical attention and I’ve spoken with him and he’s doing fine insofar as that injury is concerned.”

The name of the 35-year-old man who died has not been revealed at this time.

Brad Trojan lives near the home where the shooting took place; he tells AM980 he and his family were woken up by the commotion early Friday morning.

“It sounded like some kids at first. There was a woman crying and yelling and then, looked out the window and about 20 cop cars had pulled up. SWAT was there. Couldn’t see much when the ambulance drove up.”

Trojan says the occupants of the home generally kept to themselves.

“I know a few of the neighbours here, I don’t know if they know the relationship that the gentleman had… I see the woman there with her baby. Saw her this morning and they had sort of escorted her away.”

The Special Investigations Unit will release more information as it becomes available.

The agency is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

With files from Travis Dolynny