Recipe: Hot buttered rum
The Cascade Room offers up their holiday recipe for hot buttered rum.
Compound Butter
Ingredients
¼ lb of unsalted butter, softened but not melted
2 cups of brown sugar
1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon of ground ginger
½ teaspoon of ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon of ground allspice
½ teaspoon of salt
Yields approximately 500ml or enough compound for approximately 24 cocktails.
Method:
- Add all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and cream together with a wooden spoon or spatula until smooth.
- Divide mixture into small sterilized mason jars with lids.
- Keep refrigerated.
Hot Buttered Rum
In your favourite coffee mug, add 1 tablespoon of the compound butter.
Add 6oz. of boiling water, stir to dissolve.
Add 1 to 2 oz. of dark rum to taste.
Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
