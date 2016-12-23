Recipe: Hot buttered rum

The Cascade Room offers up their holiday recipe for hot buttered rum.

Compound Butter

Ingredients

¼ lb of unsalted butter, softened but not melted

2 cups of brown sugar

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon of ground ginger

½ teaspoon of ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon of ground allspice

½ teaspoon of salt

Yields approximately 500ml or enough compound for approximately 24 cocktails.

Method:

Add all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and cream together with a wooden spoon or spatula until smooth.

Divide mixture into small sterilized mason jars with lids.

Keep refrigerated.

Hot Buttered Rum

In your favourite coffee mug, add 1 tablespoon of the compound butter.

Add 6oz. of boiling water, stir to dissolve.

Add 1 to 2 oz. of dark rum to taste.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick.