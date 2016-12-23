Recipe
Recipe: Hot buttered rum

P_Baker2 By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Justin Taylor from Vancouver’s Cascade Room is demonstrating how to make his Hot Buttered Rum recipe.

The Cascade Room offers up their holiday recipe for hot buttered rum.

Compound Butter
Ingredients
¼ lb of unsalted butter, softened but not melted
2 cups of brown sugar
1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon of ground ginger
½ teaspoon of ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon of ground allspice
½ teaspoon of salt

Yields approximately 500ml or enough compound for approximately 24 cocktails.

Method:

  • Add all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and cream together with a wooden spoon or spatula until smooth.
  • Divide mixture into small sterilized mason jars with lids.
  • Keep refrigerated.

Hot Buttered Rum 

In your favourite coffee mug, add 1 tablespoon of the compound butter.
Add 6oz. of boiling water, stir to dissolve.
Add 1 to 2 oz. of dark rum to taste.
Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

