December 23, 2016 2:14 pm
Updated: December 23, 2016 2:46 pm

Two people dead in separate Alberta crashes as holiday season approaches

By Staff The Canadian Press

Crash takes the life of one and injures two.

Courtesy: Lethbridge News Now
Speed and alcohol are considered factors in a southern Alberta crash that killed one person and injured two others.

Police in Lethbridge say a car went out of control overnight and struck a pole on a median.

A 26-year-old woman who was driving died in hospital, while two passengers suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say road and weather conditions did not play a role in the accident.

The crash comes after a 55-year-old Grande Prairie man was killed early Thursday morning when the northbound car he was driving veered off Highway 2 near the exit with Highway 2A, south of Edmonton.

Police think he may have been suffering medical distress at the time.

