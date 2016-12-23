Two people dead in separate Alberta crashes as holiday season approaches
Speed and alcohol are considered factors in a southern Alberta crash that killed one person and injured two others.
Police in Lethbridge say a car went out of control overnight and struck a pole on a median.
A 26-year-old woman who was driving died in hospital, while two passengers suffered minor injuries.
Investigators say road and weather conditions did not play a role in the accident.
The crash comes after a 55-year-old Grande Prairie man was killed early Thursday morning when the northbound car he was driving veered off Highway 2 near the exit with Highway 2A, south of Edmonton.
Police think he may have been suffering medical distress at the time.
