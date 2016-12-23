Montreal’s Azrieli schools encourage student to be creative this Hanukkah
Talmud Torah Elementary School gave its school children a unique challenge this Hanukkah: create a menorah out of any material.
“We wanted the students to celebrate their Canadian and Jewish culture,” said Galia Philip, assistant director of Judaic studies.
“Families come together to create this beautiful art piece in honour of Hanukkah. It is incredibly special.”
The project was themed around Canada’s 150th anniversary.
About 100 kids created dozens of menorahs, drawing inspiration from the country’s traditions, including:
- A miniature hockey rink
- Pennies
- An inukshuk
- Mounties and polar bears
“Sometimes, the parents end up learning from the kids,” explained Michelle Toledano, the school’s principal.
The aim of the project is to offer students the chance to learn about the importance of tradition.
