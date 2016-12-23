Montreal’s Azrieli schools encourage student to be creative this Hanukkah

Talmud Torah Elementary School gave its school children a unique challenge this Hanukkah: create a menorah out of any material.

“We wanted the students to celebrate their Canadian and Jewish culture,” said Galia Philip, assistant director of Judaic studies.

“Families come together to create this beautiful art piece in honour of Hanukkah. It is incredibly special.”

Azrieli Schools celebrating Chanukah w/ Chanukah menorahs themed in the country's 150 anniversary. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/EzphlLrbbr — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 23, 2016

The project was themed around Canada’s 150th anniversary.

About 100 kids created dozens of menorahs, drawing inspiration from the country’s traditions, including:

A miniature hockey rink

Pennies

An inukshuk

Mounties and polar bears

To be clear, the first day of Chanukah is actually tomorrow, but the last day of classes is today. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/OIiOg5Capz — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 23, 2016

“Sometimes, the parents end up learning from the kids,” explained Michelle Toledano, the school’s principal.

The aim of the project is to offer students the chance to learn about the importance of tradition.