Part of Sask. experiences extreme cold, another preparing for Christmas blizzard

It’s certainly a mixed bag of weather across the province. The north-central part of the province is under an extreme cold warning, Saskatoon and area is seeing above average conditions, and the southeast is preparing for a blizzard over the Christmas weekend.

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Watch

Carlyle – Oxbow- Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton

Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone

Moosomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota

Environment Canada says an intense Colorado low pressure system may significantly impact portions of southeastern Saskatchewan and most of southern Manitoba on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Snow and blowing snow is expected to begin late in the day on Dec. 25 and continue through Boxing Day, Dec. 26. Widespread blowing snow will reduced visibility to near zero at times.

Storm total snowfall accumulations between 15 to 30 centimetres are possible, with some models suggesting even higher amounts along the international border.

All travellers need to take this into consideration when making holiday plans.

Extreme Cold Warning

Cree Lake – Key Lake

Fond-du-Lac – Stony Rapids

A period of very cold wind chills is expected these areas due to an arctic airmass. Temperatures will plummet in the regions causing wind chill values to drop to -45 C.

Make sure to wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Skin can freeze at this temperature in five to 10 minutes.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Saskatoon will get up to a high of -5 today; the normal temperature for this time of year is -10. Overcast conditions will persist all day with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind will be coming in from the northeast at 20 km/h and becoming light this afternoon.

Tonight

Overnight it’ll be cloudy with low of -19, but it’ll feel more like -28 with the wind chill. No snow expected.

Christmas Eve

There’s going to be a chance of a white Christmas is Saskatoon! Trace amounts of snow is expected in the morning, but anywhere from two to four centimetres will accumulate overnight.

Saturday will be cloudy, with a high of -15. Wind from the east at 20 km/h will make it feel more like -28.

Santa can expect periods of snow while he delivers presents overnight and a low of -17.

Christmas

It’s going to be a cloudy Christmas, with a 60 per cent chance of scattered flurries. About one to three centimetres are expected to fall. High of -15, but it’ll feel more like -24 with wind chill.

Overnight there will be cloudy periods with a low of -18.

Boxing Day

The clouds will clear just in time for the busiest shopping day of the year. Monday will be mainly sunny with a high of -16, but it’ll feel more like -22 with wind chill. Dress in layers while you’re out shopping.

Work Week

Christmas may be over, but don’t get sad. Starting on Tuesday there’s a warming trend with above average conditions.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny with a high of -7.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with a high of -6.

Thursday: Mainly sunny with a high of -9.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of -8.

Your Saskatchewan

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken Karen Smith in Wilkie.