December 23, 2016 1:56 pm

Kelowna RCMP searching for high-risk offender

lauren-hs By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a high-risk offender.

Jacob Alexander Tolchinsky, 25, is wanted on province-wide warrants in B.C. and Alberta. Police consider him to be dangerous.

He’s 5’11”, 177 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Tolchinsky has several tattoos on his face, neck, head and arms.

RCMP say he could be in B.C. or the Calgary region of Alberta.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

