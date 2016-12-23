RCMP badge stolen in Nova Scotia returned to officer

An RCMP badge belonging to an off-duty officer has been returned to its rightful owner almost two months after it was reported stolen.

The badge was one of several things stolen from various vehicles at the Rocky Lake Dome in Bedford, N.S. on Oct. 27. Halifax Regional Police say an off-duty officer made a complaint just before 5 p.m. that her purse, containing both her wallet and badge, had been stolen.

Last Wednesday, police were informed the badge was anonymously dropped off in a Lower Sackville church’s mailbox wrapped in a facecloth.

The badge was turned into the RCMP’s Lower Sackville detachment and it has since been retrieved by the officer.