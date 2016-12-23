Regina civic services and closures for the holiday season
The City of Regina has released a list of closures for the 2016-17 holiday season.
Transit
- Not in service on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2017.
- Free transit service on New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. CT New Year’s Day. Regular weekday services resume on Jan. 2, 2017.
- Transit will run on a weekend schedule Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. It will be the regular weekday schedule between Dec. 27-30, with regular Saturday routes on New Year’s Eve.
Paratransit
- Available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.
- Available until 7 p.m. on Boxing Day and New Years Day.
- Paratransit is free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 2:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
- Runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Garbage and recycling
- Regular pickup schedule between Dec. 26-30 and on Jan. 2, 2017. The city is asking people to roll carts out for collection by 7:30 a.m.
Civic offices
- All civic offices close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 23.
- Closed on Dec. 26 and 27 and Jan. 2, 2017.
A complete list of holiday closures is available online.
