Regina civic services and closures for the holiday season

Here are civic services and closures for the City of Regina during the 2016-17 holiday season.

The City of Regina has released a list of closures for the 2016-17 holiday season.

Transit

  • Not in service on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2017.
  • Free transit service on New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. CT New Year’s Day. Regular weekday services resume on Jan. 2, 2017.
  • Transit will run on a weekend schedule Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. It will be the regular weekday schedule between Dec. 27-30, with regular Saturday routes on New Year’s Eve.

Paratransit

  • Available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.
  • Available until 7 p.m. on Boxing Day and New Years Day.
  • Paratransit is free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 2:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
  • Runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Garbage and recycling

  • Regular pickup schedule between Dec. 26-30 and on Jan. 2, 2017. The city is asking people to roll carts out for collection by 7:30 a.m.

Civic offices

  • All civic offices close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 23.
  • Closed on Dec. 26 and 27 and Jan. 2, 2017.

A complete list of holiday closures is available online.

