Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and The Biebs: Not on the nice list, poll finds

They might make strange bedfellows, but provincial premiers, Justin Bieber, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are all on the same list this year: Canadians’ top picks for the “naughty” list.

According to an Ipsos poll conducted for Global News, 83 per cent of Canadians put Putin on the list, making him the top choice.

Rounding out the top five, Trump came in a close second with 80 per cent, followed by Bieber with 77 per cent, the premiers, as a group, with 63 per cent and Hillary Clinton with 55 per cent.

Of those polled, 54 per cent said interim federal Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose belonged on the naughty list, while they were split right down the middle when asked which of Santa’s lists NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair belonged.

And who did Canadians put on the top of the “nice” list? Themselves and their loved ones.

An overwhelming 92 percent of those polled determined they and their partners/significant others were the epitome of good and lovely in 2016.

Those Canadians also decided outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth and the Toronto Blue Jays were worthy of being on the nice list, with respective 83 per cent, 82 per cent and 80 per cent approvals.

The other major federal party leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was voted on to the nice list by 61 per cent of those polled. Drilling down into Trudeau’s numbers, however, reveals a regional divide.

His highest approval came from Atlantic Canada, with 74 per cent, where the Liberals swept every riding in the 2015 election.

Quebecers, Ontarians and British Columbians gave respective 63 per cent, 62 per cent and 61 per cent approvals.

Not bad.

But the thinnest of majorities from Saskatchewan and Manitoba got the prime minister onto the nice list, with 52 per cent. And he didn’t even make it onto the list of nice people in the minds of Albertans, where 53 per cent of those polled said he should be on the naughty list.

The economy in Alberta has been struggling, but energy leaders roundly applauded the prime minister’s approval in November of two major pipeline projects. Together, Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion and Enbridge’s Line 3 project represent a million barrels of oil moving from Alberta’s oil sands per day.

At the provincial level, only two premiers – Manitoba’s Brian Pallister and Saskatchewan’s Brad Wall – got a majority (57 per cent) of their constituents’ votes for inclusion on the nice list.

Majorities of those polled in all other provinces put their premiers on the naughty list, with varying degrees. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was highest among them with 70 per cent those polled saying she deserves little more than a lump of coal in her stocking this year.

In Quebec, 64 per cent of respondents said Premier Philippe Couillard put him on the naughty list, followed by Alberta Premier Rachel Notley with 59 per cent, all of Atlantic Canada with 56 per cent and B.C. Premier Christy Clark with 55 per cent.

Exclusive Global News Ipsos polls are protected by copyright. The information and/or data may only be rebroadcast or republished with full and proper credit and attribution to “Global News Ipsos.” This poll was conducted between December 13 and 21, 2016, with a sample of 3,004 Canadians from Ipsos’ online panel. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. This poll is accurate to within +/ – 2.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian adults been polled.