5 Montreal stories you must read this week: December 23

From a plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save Matthew Schreindorfer’s life to a provincial inquiry into how First Nations people are treated in Quebec, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

“We suggested security measures and they took our suggestions.”

Jersey barriers have been put up around Montreal’s Christmas market, this after a truck plowed through crowds at a Berlin Christmas market Monday, killing twelve.

Call to Ellen

“I have seen you turn people’s lives around, but most of all I have seen the hope that you have brought into the lives of the most deserving individuals.”

A 22-year-old Montrealer wrote a heartfelt appeal to Ellen DeGeneres, asking the television host for her help to save Matthew Schreindorfer‘s life.

An ugly poll

“I was horrified when I saw that article. I think it’s a terrible question to put to the public.”

A local hockey website took a poll among readers, choosing the ugliest girlfriend among Habs players.

No more dogs

Montreal’s SPCA has given the city three-months notice that it will exclude dog services in its service contract with nine boroughs.

The SPCA said it won’t put down dogs rounded up as part of the pit bull bylaw the city passed.

First Nations inquiry

“No matter the colour of our skin, what we believe or who we love, no one deserves to be humiliated.”

The Quebec government has announced there will be a public inquiry into how First Nations people are treated in the province.

