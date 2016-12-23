The day before Christmas Eve means the busiest day of the year at EIA

The day before Christmas Eve is typically the busiest day of the year at the Edmonton International Airport, and it was expected to be no different this year.

The EIA is reminding travellers to arrive early and to understand the rules to make sure they get to their final destination on time.

The number of travellers was expected to be up nearly 20 per cent, with more than 24,000 travellers flying in and out on Friday.

Airport staff recommend people leave plenty of time and understand what can and cannot be be brought on the plane.

“We also have some less experienced travellers travelling as well. Plus, people are really loaded down as well. They’ve got strollers, they’ve got gifts, they’ve got boxes and packages and things,” EIA public affairs Heather Hamilton said.

“So you want to make sure you get here with plenty of time to get through security without causing yourself extra stress.”

The EIA said the busiest time on the busiest day is in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. at noon and in the afternoon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Rebecca Pullishy and her husband Jon arrived at the airport around 8 a.m. for a flight at noon to Toronto then to London. The couple said they wanted to give themselves lots of extra time.

“If I can get through without a big crowd and sit on the other side [of security], relax, have a coffee, play on my Ipad and just know I’m right where i need to be – that’s just peace of mind,” she said.

To make the travel experience less stressful, the airport recommends travelers understand what you’re allowed to bring onto an aircraft.

“Often people would think it would be odd things that might get taken at security, but it’s really some of the most common things, particularly at Christmas time,” Passenger Market Development vice president Traci Bednard said.

“So things like snow globes for example, liquids, bringing a bottle of wine – those types of things can’t be taken through security.”

Bednard said a wrapped gift is another item that slows down the process because security has to open it up to look at the contents. She recommended putting wrapped packages be put in checked luggage.

With more than 50,000 people expected to drop off or greet travellers, volunteers are inside and outside the airport to help make the experience smoother.

“With the stress level that comes with Christmas travel or travel at any time really, we want to try to reduce that stress as much as we can so you can actually reserve online [parking] in advance. That way you’re not looking for a stall. You know exactly where you’re going,” Ground Transportation and Parking manager Brett Bain said.

Bain also said travellers can check their coat rather than take it with them on their trip.

“If you parked at either the airport or our partner Jetset parking, you can check your jacket right at priority valet on the arrivals level. Nobody wants to show up in mexico with 35 degree heat with down fill on,” he said.

Parking stalls can be booked in advance on the EIA website. There’s also parking discounts available on the website.