Fire crews battle blaze in Winnipeg’s Island Lakes area
WINNIPEG — Emergency crews were on scene in the Island Lakes area Friday morning battling a house fire.
Firefighters were called to the home on Island Cove around 7:30 a.m. according to District Chief Brian Marchak.
The homeowner safely escaped the home with no injuries before fire crews arrived.
The blaze was contained to the first floor causing an estimated $300,000 of damage.
Marchak said the cause of the fire is unknown.
