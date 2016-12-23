Fire crews battle blaze in Winnipeg’s Island Lakes area

WINNIPEG — Emergency crews were on scene in the Island Lakes area Friday morning battling a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on Island Cove around 7:30 a.m. according to District Chief Brian Marchak.

The homeowner safely escaped the home with no injuries before fire crews arrived.

The blaze was contained to the first floor causing an estimated $300,000 of damage.

Marchak said the cause of the fire is unknown.

WATCH: District Chief Brian Marchak breaks down response to Friday morning fire