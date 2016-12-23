Winnipeg fire
December 23, 2016 9:19 am
Updated: December 23, 2016 2:20 pm

Fire crews battle blaze in Winnipeg’s Island Lakes area

By and Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — Emergency crews were on scene in the Island Lakes area Friday morning battling a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on Island Cove around 7:30 a.m. according to District Chief Brian Marchak.

The homeowner safely escaped the home with no injuries before fire crews arrived.

The blaze was contained to the first floor causing an estimated $300,000 of damage.

Marchak said the cause of the fire is unknown.

WATCH: District Chief Brian Marchak breaks down response to Friday morning fire

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Island Cove fire
Island Lakes fire
Winnipeg fire
Winnipeg fire fighters

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News