December 23, 2016 9:51 am

SIU investigating after man shot dead by police in London, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
LONDON, Ont. – The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who was shot by London, Ont., police.

The Special Investigations Unit says preliminary information indicates officers went to a residence around 6 a.m. Friday where there was a confrontation with a man.

The SIU says the man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

It says at least one police officer was injured in the incident.

Five SIU investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to probe the incident.

