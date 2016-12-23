Canada
Police give Saskatoon Food Bank early Christmas present

The Saskatoon Food Bank got an early Christmas present from the police force – proceeds from a cookbook.

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre received an early Christmas present from the police service.

A cheque for almost $7,000 was presented to the food bank on Thursday afternoon.

All of the funds raised were from sales of the police department’s Stolen Good’s cookbook.

It’s a collection of family favourite recipes from station employees.

The money raised will go towards purchasing almost 5,000 litres of milk at the food bank.

“It’s really amazing, I don’t think we thought it’d take off as much as it did,” Saskatoon police Chief Clive Weighill said.

“We give the food bank enough money to buy almost 47-hundred litres of milk, that’s just phenomenal.”

The cookbook can be purchased for $20 at the police station.

