Police give Saskatoon Food Bank early Christmas present

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre received an early Christmas present from the police service.
A cheque for almost $7,000 was presented to the food bank on Thursday afternoon.
All of the funds raised were from sales of the police department’s Stolen Good’s cookbook.
It’s a collection of family favourite recipes from station employees.
The money raised will go towards purchasing almost 5,000 litres of milk at the food bank.
“It’s really amazing, I don’t think we thought it’d take off as much as it did,” Saskatoon police Chief Clive Weighill said.
“We give the food bank enough money to buy almost 47-hundred litres of milk, that’s just phenomenal.”
The cookbook can be purchased for $20 at the police station.
