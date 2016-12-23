Firefighters battle major fire at residential building in Lasalle

Fire crews battled a major fire at an apartment building in Lasalle early Friday morning, leaving five families homeless.

At least 80 firefighters were called to the scene on Airlie Street shortly before 3 a.m. ET.

As of 6 a.m. the fire was under control but not yet extinguished.

Firefighters believe the blaze started on the third floor of the three-storey building and quickly spread to the roof.

The 24-unit apartment building was under renovation at the time and only five of the apartments were occupied.

No one was injured in the blaze but officials said the building is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Airdire Street is closed between avenues 80 and 90.