Edwin Encarnacion signs 3-year deal with Cleveland: reports

It looks like the Toronto Blue Jays will be losing one of their star players next season after multiple reports saying Edwin Encarnacion has signed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Indians.

Multiple reports Thursday night said the deal was for a guaranteed US$65 million over three years.

Encarnacion hit .263 last season with 42 home runs and 127 RBIs with the Blue Jays. It was the fifth straight year that the first baseman/designated hitter had cleared the 30-homer plateau.

Encarnacion rejected a $17.2-million qualifying offer from the Blue Jays after the season ended. The offer ensured Toronto would receive compensation if he signed with another team as a free agent.

Encarnacion was acquired by the Blue Jays midway through the 2009 season in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. His breakout season came in 2012 when he hit 42 homers and added 110 RBIs.

He has been one of the game’s top sluggers since. Encarnacion earned $10 million this year while playing out the team option on his previous contract.

Encarnacion and the teams didn’t confirm the reports Thursday night.

Nick Westoll contributed to this report