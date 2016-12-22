Prince Albert, Sask. man charged following cocaine, meth seizure

A 40-year-old man is facing charges in Prince Albert, Sask., following a drug bust.

Police officials said the man was in a vehicle and breaching court orders on Wednesday.

The Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) assisted with a traffic stop in the 2300-block of 2nd Avenue West. The man was arrested and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

READ MORE: Two charged in Prince Albert, Sask. drug bust

Further investigation led to a rural property near the city where officers found individually-wrapped packages of cocaine and $565 cash.

Prince Albert police officials said around 600 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $30,000 was seized.

Mike Wiegers is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of crime and breach of court orders.

He made his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday morning.