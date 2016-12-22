Canada Post halts mail delivery for Regina block

Rhonda Kakakaway’s mailbox has been empty this last week instead of overflowing with holiday cards and greetings.

Kakakaway and her neighbours on the 1800-block of St. John Street are upset that their mail delivery service has been suspended. Canada Post sent a letter to those living on the street saying it halted delivery after a dog in the neighbourhood attacked a letter carrier last week.

“Your area has been deemed dangerous due to the seriousness of the attack and not being able to deliver mail in a safe manner,” the letter read.

Many neighbours disagree with the decision to suspend mail delivery for the entire block.

“I think it’s wrong. I think it’s really, really wrong. Why should it be all of us when it’s only one unit on this block?” Keith Whitford, a neighbour who hasn’t been receiving mail, said.

Nell Arzab, another neighbor, said she was shocked to find the notice from Canada Post suspending her delivery. “It’s very inconvenient at this time of year when you’re trying to get Christmas cards and communicate with your family and your friends far away.”

“I’m all for animal control. I believe in responsible dog ownership,” she said. “But I do not believe in penalizing the entire street, or the whole neighbourhood for that matter around here, because of someone else’s irresponsible actions.”

Residents have been told to pick up their mail during business hours at the main post office about a 10 minute walk away.

Kakakaway’s partner is in a wheelchair, and she said it’s not easy for everybody to get to the post office every day.

“A lot of these people on our block are seniors. They can’t get around,” she said.

“Sometimes we’d even go down there and there would be no mail, so it’s like a waste of our time.”

Whitford said he’d been to the post office several times unsuccessfully.

“It’s frustrating going back and forth and I have no mail. I know that I’ve got to have something in there. I know I do,” he said.

Canada Post told Global News in an email that two letter carriers were attacked last week.

“That is more than enough for us to take safety precautions until the dog is under control when we’re delivering mail,” the statement said.

In its letter to customers, the company said mail service will resume when an investigation by animal protection services and Canada Post finds the area safe.

The Regina Humane Society said it still hadn’t been contacted by Canada Post about any concerns in the neighbourhood.