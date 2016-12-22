Saskatchewan agencies offer tips for stress-free holiday travel

A number of Saskatchewan travel agencies are warning residents to leave extra time to make busses, airplanes and complete road trips this holiday season.

Dec. 22 and 23 are the busiest travels days of the year for the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC), according to chief operating officer Dean Madsen. He said travellers using the bus line to reach holiday destinations should arrive at the terminal early.

“It’s advised that a passenger would come down at least a half an hour ahead of time to buy their ticket and be ready to board on the bus,” Madsen said.

“We have several destinations that you can simply buy an e-ticket and show up for that particular schedule as well.”

Saskatchewan’s airports are no less busy in the days leading up to Christmas. In Saskatoon, roughly 5,000 passengers were expected to arrive and depart through the airport on Thursday alone, according to officials.

“On a peak hour in a day for volumes of passengers, it goes up about 20 per cent this time of year,” Stephen Maybury, Skyxe Saskatoon Airport president and CEO, said in an interview Thursday.

“In terms of greeters coming to the airport, I can mention that we’ve got lots of parking capacity … in terms of air travellers, it’s the normal things; planning out the trip is absolutely critical.”

Travellers flying this holiday season can mitigate stress by taking action before they reach the airport, according to travel agent Barb Crowe.

“Some of the airlines allow you to go online 24 hours priors to departure [to] pull off that boarding card,” Crowe, who owns Ixtapa Travel, said in an interview with Global News Morning Saskatoon.

“That just saves you a little bit of time at the airport.”

Those travelling on their own four wheels should be aware that there will likely be increased traffic on Saskatchewan’s highways this week. Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) officials urge drivers to be cautious, as there were 278 highway collisions during 2015’s holiday season, resulting in 29 injuries.

“Pay attention to road conditions, check the highway hotline before you go out,” SGI communications consultant Marie Schultz said.