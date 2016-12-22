Global News
December 22, 2016 6:50 pm

UBC Okanagan gets $1M research grant

kimberley-hs By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Credit: UBC Okanagan
A A

UBC Okanagan has received over $1 million in federal grant funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

Story continues below
Global News

“These grants will allow our researchers and students to carry out studies across a range of disciplines and we are very proud of our faculty’s success this year,” Dr. Philip Barker, vice-principal of research at UBC’s Okanagan campus said in a press release. “These awards are a strong acknowledgement of the breadth and depth of our research capabilities on the Okanagan campus and demonstrates that our research intensity continues to expand.”

Fourteen UBC Okanagan researchers from the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health and Social Development, Faculty of Management, and the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences were awarded the grant money.

The SSHRC supports approximately 8,300 research projects annually.

UBC Okanagan received $1.088 million.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News