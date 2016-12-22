UBC Okanagan gets $1M research grant

UBC Okanagan has received over $1 million in federal grant funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

“These grants will allow our researchers and students to carry out studies across a range of disciplines and we are very proud of our faculty’s success this year,” Dr. Philip Barker, vice-principal of research at UBC’s Okanagan campus said in a press release. “These awards are a strong acknowledgement of the breadth and depth of our research capabilities on the Okanagan campus and demonstrates that our research intensity continues to expand.”

Fourteen UBC Okanagan researchers from the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health and Social Development, Faculty of Management, and the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences were awarded the grant money.

The SSHRC supports approximately 8,300 research projects annually.

