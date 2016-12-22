Emergency crews respond to scaffolding collapse in downtown Calgary

Emergency crews, including the fire department’s high angle team, responded to reports of a scaffolding collapse in downtown Calgary.

They were called to an alley at 920 6 Ave. S.W. just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

At least two windows were broken during the incident, but it’s not certain why.

“It’s still a bit of a mystery as to what caused the broken windows because the scaffolding is secure,” said Carol Henke, of the Calgary Fire Department.

“So right now we’re still investigating what the cause is,” she said.

There were no reports of injuries, and until further notice the alley remains closed as of 5:45 p.m.