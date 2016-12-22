Suspect who robbed Tuscany jogger sought by Calgary police

Calgary police are appealing to the public for help in finding a suspect involved in a robbery in Tuscany earlier this month.

A man was jogging near the intersection of Tuscany Ravine Road and Tuscany Ravine Heights N.W. at about 12 a.m. on Sunday Dec. 11, when he was approached by a stranger.

A CPS spokesperson said the man told police he couldn’t sleep and had gone for a run.

Police said the man demanded money from the victim before pulling out a knife and slashing the victim’s face. He then ran away.

The victim ran home and then drove to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspect is described as 5’10” with a slim build and a beard. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.