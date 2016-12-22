1 dead after Bobcat machine breaks through ice north of Regina

A Saskatchewan man is dead after a Bobcat machine broke through the ice on a body of water on private property north of Regina.

On Dec. 21 at around 1:35 p.m. CT, Southey RCMP and Regina Fire & Protective Services learned a Bobcat had gone through ice in the R.M. of Lumsden.

The RCMP underwater recovery team found the driver, a 33-year-old man from Lumsden, Sask., dead Thursday morning.

Police will not be releasing the man’s name. His family has been notified.

Police said the man’s death is not deemed suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Coroner.