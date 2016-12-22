Martensville, Sask. man facing child pornography charges

A Martensville man is facing numerous child pornography charges as a result of a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit investigation.

Police arrested Dale Blair, 29, on Wednesday and then executed a search warrant at his residence in the city north of Saskatoon.

Officials said their ICE investigation into the trading of images through social networking applications was launched in March.

Blair faces multiple offences that include accessing child pornography, and possessing child pornography.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Jan. 4, 2017.