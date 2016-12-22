Community rallies around tenants forced out of Cartierville apartment by fire

It took over four hours to put out the fire in an apartment complex in Cartierville Monday.

For some tenants, the effects aren’t over yet.

“I’m not really able to function,” Leonard Sandy, who rents a suite, said. “Sometimes I’m stuttering… I don’t know because I can’t believe this happened.”

More than 40 families were forced out of the building.

Most of the tenants Global News spoke to don’t have insurance. They’re unsure how they will rebuild their lives.

“I’m trying to survive,” Jerome Gonzales, another tenant, said. “That’s it for now.”

The daycare across the street from the apartment complex is trying to help. It’s been taking in donations for the victims. Anything from food and clothing to hygiene products and blankets are set to be distributed to the victims through local community organizations.

The Red Cross provided hotel accommodations for three days. Those three days have expired and some tenants have found shelter with family and friends, but a few families still don’t have a roof over their heads and they may be forced to sleep in a shelter.

“I have no place to go,” Gonzales said.

With the holidays around the bend, some tenants are unsure what they’re festive celebrations will be.

“How? Where?” Sandy asked. “I don’t have a stable place or environment for the kids to be in.”