CP signs block off West Island parking spots

MONTREAL – CP Rail signs have blocked off a number of parking spots near the train tracks in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue. It came as quite a surprise to locals.

The parking spots are normally reserved for drivers commuting to Montreal in the morning by train. They’re also used by visitors to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

The no-parking signs popped up on Wednesday on Rue Pacifique.

CP Rail told Global News that the land belongs to the company and that people should not park there. It also noted that the company did not install the signs.

Residents were surprised and told Global News they weren’t notified in advance.

Sean Devine was visiting his grandfather in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue only to learn that his usual parking spot was blocked off.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the people. I think there should be notice, especially around the holidays,” he told Global News.

One resident told us that these spots have been available for the 14 years he’s lived in the area.

Students sometimes use the parking space early in the morning and then walk over to John Abbott College.

For now, commuters say they’re feeling frustrated. They’re not only looking for answers, but also somewhere to park.