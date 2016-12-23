Weather
Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, December 23, 2016  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Signs are pointing to more snow moving in today before we see partial clearing on the weekend.

A low will move in from the southwest bringing snow to many areas across the Southern Interior.

A weak upper ridge building in this weekend will keep the snow away Christmas Day Sunday, however another system will move in by Monday night.

Today’s daytime high range:  -4 to +1

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla

