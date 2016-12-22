Weather
Okanagan forecast

Thursday, December 22, 2016  – Weather forecast update at 2:30pm:

Signs are pointing to more snow moving in for Friday before we see partial clearing on the weekend.

A low will move in from the southwest Friday bringing snow to many areas across the Southern Interior.

A weak upper ridge building in this weekend will keep the snow away Christmas Day Sunday, however another system will move in by Monday night.

Friday’s daytime high range:  -4 to +1

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla

