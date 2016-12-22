2 men face more charges after Regina mailbox thefts

An Alberta man and a Saskatchewan man are facing a total of 47 charges after apartment mailbox thefts in October.

On Thursday, Regina police said 40-year-old James Donald Provost, from Edmonton, and 37-year-old Brad Waslenchuk, from Regina, are facing further charges in connection with break and enters at apartment mailboxes and for theft of mail belonging to the building’s residents.

The two men were originally charged in October after being arrested Oct. 19. At the time, they both were charged with possession of stolen mail. Provost was also charged with possession of meth and cocaine.

Provost is now facing 20 charges, including four break-and-enter charges, four fraud under $5,000 charges, two charges of possession of another’s identity information and three charges of fraudulently impersonating another.

Waselenchuk is facing 27 charges, including four break-and-enter charges, six charges of fraud under $5,000, three charges of possession of another’s identity information and five charges of fraudulently impersonating another.

The two men appeared in provincial court Thursday afternoon.