Water line break shuts down businesses before holidays

WINNIPEG — Thida’s Thai Restaurant is among the businesses forced to shut down right before the holidays.

Thida’s Thai, Chicago Phils, and Sun Food Mart were among the businesses forced to close their doors due to a water line break above them in the apartment building.

Quality Management Ltd. runs the apartment building at 72 Donald Street and said on Monday there was a water main break on the fifth floor that impacted most of the people living in the building and the businesses below. The cause of the break is still under investigation.

But while the investigation continues, restoration efforts have been going on to give the businesses, and 253 suites above, their heat, water, and electricity back.

The management company said as of Thursday afternoon 220 of the 253 apartment suites have been able to return back to normal.

However, below the apartment building, the businesses still remain closed.

For Thida’s Thai Restaurant, thousands of dollars of food and have been thrown away.

“Three days no power. That means we have to throw out everything,” said Thida Zadko from Thida’s Thai Restaurant.

Standing outside Thida’s Thai Restaurant, Global News saw dozens coming to the restaurant for lunch and having to turn around once they saw the closure sign.

“People come everyday and want to come and eat and this morning they [were] even going to book 20 people, but we can’t because no power,” said Zadko.

The management company said restoration efforts will continue until everything is back in working order. They’re hoping to have the businesses back up and running at the latest by Monday for Boxing Day crowds.

They also said the water line break is a reminder that it’s important to pay for tenants insurance, in order to avoid the high cost of an unexpected disaster.

In the meantime, the owners of Thida’s Thai Restaurant will continue to clean and prepare to serve what’s left of the holiday crowd when they’re finally able to re-open.

But, they fear they’ll be left to pay bills they can’t afford when they haven’t made any money for the last four days.