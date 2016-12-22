Never-before-seen letters from Diana up for auction

Old letters from Diana, the late, former princess, provide an intimate glimpse into life with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The letters, written to Buckingham Palace Steward Cyril Dickman from 1984 to 1993 and detail personal family moments in the former princess’s life, will be auctioned off in Cambridge on January 5 for an approximate value of $24,900.

Related: Duchess Kate wears Princess Diana’s tiara in regal new portrait of The Royal Family

In one letter written on September 20, 1984, Diana describes the loving bond between her two young sons. “William adores his little brother,” she wrote, “and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!”

In another letter from October 17, 1992, she addresses 8-year-old Prince Harry’s bad behaviour as a student at the private Ludgrove School in Berkshire. “The boys are well and enjoying boarding school a lot, although Harry is constantly in trouble!”

Related: New exhibit commemorating Princess Diana’s style coming to Kensington Palace

According to Dylan Mander, a specialist at Cheffin’s auction house, it was Dickman’s grandson who “found all of these amazing letters from Princess Diana.” Also included in the auction will be signed Christmas cards from Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, in addition to custom-made Buckingham Palace cuff links and more.