Tobogganing, caroling and working are among MPs’ holiday traditions

Before your representatives in the House of Commons left last week for their winter constituency breaks, we asked a few to share their holiday traditions. You can watch the video above to hear them all, but here a few highlights:

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and her family go tobogganing, sometimes even wearing pajamas under their snow pants.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who was previously a police officer, and his wife, a doctor, share the tradition of working in order to allow somebody who needs time off with their family to have it.

NDP MP Matthew Dube and his brothers go to their mom’s house to watch the original Miracle on 34th Street.

Conservative MP Ed Fast, meanwhile, gathers with his daughters to sing Christmas carols with their unique harmonization.