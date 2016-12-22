Markham woman faces numerous impaired driving charges in crash that killed teen

MARKHAM, Ont. – A 23-year-old Markham, Ont., woman is facing numerous additional charges arising from a fatal single-vehicle collision last month.

York regional police say a 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision early Nov. 18 in Markham.

The driver suffered minor injuries and a 21-year-old woman who was a passenger was taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries. Both have since been released from hospital.

The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death on the day of the collision.

Police say Jingjing Pan appeared in court in Newmarket, Ont., on Thursday charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death, over 80 causing death, and over 80 causing bodily harm.

Pan is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 19.