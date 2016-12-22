Brad Pitt files new legal motion against Angelina Jolie to protect their children

Brad Pitt is taking another hit at his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, as divorce proceedings become increasingly bitter.

On Wednesday, Pitt filed a memorandum to his request to have divorce documents relating to their children sealed, and detailed why he thinks their ongoing custody battle, which may expose potentially damaging information about their six kids, should remain out of the public’s hands.

RELATED: Brad Pitt remains hopeful he’ll get to see his kids for the holidays

In documents obtained by People, Pitt claims Jolie has been jeopardizing their children’s privacy. She “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed-upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” and “exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals,” Pitt alleges.

The actor also goes on to claim that the Maleficent star has “no self-regulating mechanism” to stifle the release of sensitive information before pointing out that she re-shared documents that included private information. “Although she had already made them public, she did it again,” he noted.

RELATED: Brad Pitt denied emergency hearing to seal Angelina Jolie custody agreement

The Allied star’s newest filing comes only weeks after his request to hold an emergency hearing to seal the documents was denied.

Jolie now has the opportunity to respond to Pitt’s latest filing before the judge makes a final decision about his request.