WATCH: Large ice bombs falling onto Stanley Park Seawall; closure still in effect

Large pieces of ice falling onto Stanley Park Seawall near Siwash Rock have caused a closure that could last into the weekend.

Howard Normann, Director of Parks for the Vancouver Park Board, says geotechnical engineers have been assessing ice conditions on Thursday to make sure that sandstone cliffs in the area are not loose.

Normann says the area around Siwash Rock is particularly susceptible to erosion from above.

“There is continuous seepage [of water] out of the sandstone,” said Normann. “As the weather gets colder, it freezes and gets thicker. When temperatures warm up, the ice breaks off but also takes some of the sandstone with it.”

Normann says they saw ice pieces that were three to four feet across, weighing anywhere from 30 to 50 pounds, breaking off and falling onto the Seawall.

“We have not dealt with something like this in quiet a while,” he said. “Snow is not so bad, we can easily deal with it; but it’s the ice that’s the problem.”

Once engineers clear the area for safety, city crews will start cleaning up the debris and the section could be re-opened as early as Friday.

