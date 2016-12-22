Peterborough, Ont., teaching assistant facing sex charges involving students

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Police say a 57-year-old educational assistant is facing charges related to alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with students.

They say the investigation began earlier this month following allegations involving students in the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board during the 2014-15 school year.

Investigators say Karen Bagshaw of Peterborough, Ont., was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation relating to two young people.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the alleged incidents, or any further incidents, is asked to contact police.