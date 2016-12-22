Surrey RCMP release ‘naughty list’ of top ten most wanted offenders

They have not been very nice this year and now they are on Surrey RCMP’s list of top ten most wanted offenders.

The people who are on this year’s ‘naughty list’ are each wanted for numerous charges, ranging from driving while prohibited to trafficking drugs to assault.

“Just like a certain red suited man, the Surrey RCMP have their own naughty and nice list,” said Sergeant Alanna Dunlop in a release. “Our holiday wish is for every one of these individuals to be behind bars as soon as possible to ensure we all have a safe holiday season here in Surrey.”

If you see any of these men, you are asked not to approach them and contact police as soon as possible.

1. Anil GILL, 35 years old

Wanted for: Breach of Undertaking or Recognizance x 6, Resist or Obstruct Police Officer

2. Ravinesh SHARMA, 30 years old

Wanted for: Canada wide warrant

3. Shawn James LACHANCE, 25 years old

Wanted for: Assault, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

4. Lane Dylan GRAY, 37 years old

Wanted for: Assault

5. Jamie Ryan LIEN, 38 years old

Wanted for: Numerous firearms related charges, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

6. David William ANAKA, 37 years old

Wanted for: Canada wide warrant

7. Robert GRATTAN, 31 years old

Wanted for: Canada wide warrant

8. Stephen George FARMER, 31 years old

Wanted for: Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Drive While Prohibited

9. Franciscus Johannes FEENSTRA, 48 years old

Wanted for: Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft Under, Break and Enter

10. Marcel Daniel DUKE, 22 years old

Wanted for: Uttering Threats x 2

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.