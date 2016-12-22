Saskatoon weather outlook: could Saskatoon see snow for Christmas?

Saskatoon could see snow for Christmas along with some cooler air.

Special Weather Statement

A special weather statement has been issued in southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba including the Estevan, Weyburn, Carlyle and Moosomin areas for an intense Colorado low that may significantly impact the region on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

There still is some uncertainly with the track of the storm, but at this time, latest model guidance suggests that 15 to 30 centimetres of snow is possible beginning early Sunday morning.

Even higher amounts are possible along the international border.

In addition to the heavy snow, strong winds will likely develop which would lead to reduced visibility in blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

The first full day of winter started out with temperatures around -10 under clear skies last night with wind chill values down to -17 this morning.

High clouds moved in this morning, but a low pressure system in the north is keeping us in the mild air once again today with the mercury rising to -3 by noon and pushing above freezing later today.

Tonight

We’ll sit under partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around this evening before clearing out overnight as temperatures fall back into minus double digits.

Friday

We’ll end off the week before Christmas with cloudy skies and a chance of light snow during the day as a cold front slides through.

After starting off with wind chill values in the mid-minus teens, the cold front will keep the mercury in mid-minus single digits during the day with a northerly wind kicking in.

Christmas Eve (Saturday)

As the frontal system continues slump south over our area, there is a chance of some lingering snow for Christmas Eve under mostly cloudy skies.

It’ll be even cooler with afternoon temperatures sitting in the mid-minus teens, but feeling like the -20s throughout the day as easterly winds remain breezy around 20 to 30 km/h.

Christmas Day (Sunday)

Most major models are now bringing in a decent chance of snow for Christmas Day with a Colorado low that’s bringing heavier snow to southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.

We are on the edge of the system, but we could see a few centimetres of snow from this system if it kicks up precipitation far enough to the north.

It’ll be another cooler day with temperatures in the minus teens all day, only warming up to around -15 or -14 in the afternoon.

The good news is that if we do get into the snow for Christmas, not only will the cloud cover keep us slightly warmer, but we might also catch what’s called a “Perfect Christmas” by Environment Canada.

A “Perfect Christmas” is defined as at least two centimetres of snow on the ground on Christmas morning (which we might have by then as it will start falling overnight) and snow in the air (falling) sometime during Christmas Day.

Boxing Day (Monday)

Clouds are likely to clear out on Monday and we’ll see a return to the sunshine on Monday as we get into the influence of the arctic air that’s been trying to cool us down.

Depending on the timing of the clearing, we could drop down into the -20s in the morning with wind chill values into the -30s before bumping back up into the minus teens during the day.

Week After Christmas

At this point it looks like we’ll be spending much of the week after Christmas along the track of the low pressure systems.

That means we’ll see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the period for the most part with a chance of flurries many of the day.

These will be developing systems, so they likely won’t bring any major dumps of snow, but we can expect daytime highs fluctuating throughout minus single digits and morning lows bouncing around the minus teens quite a bit.

