Calgary Public Library picks the best holiday books for all ages

If you have some downtime over the holidays, reading a book may be a nice way to spend it. However, narrowing down which one to read can be a challenge.

Rosemary Griebel from the Calgary Public Library shared her top holiday-themed books for all ages with Global Calgary’s Morning News on Thursday.

For preschoolers, Griebel’s selections are Llama Llama Holiday Drama and The Night Before Christmas.

According to Griebel, some children may already be familiar with the series.

“This one’s about a Christmas holiday drama, a meltdown we can all relate to,” she said.

As for The Night Before Christmas, Griebel said this specific take on the classic is “the very best.”

“It’s got beautiful visuals, Plasticine characters and there’s lot of activity on each page.”

For kids a little older, Griebel selected another classic: A Christmas Carol.

“This book, which was released this year, is probably the best. It has really moody, 19th-century British illustrations. It’s just a lovely, lovely unabridged version.”

Another pick for kids, that adults will also enjoy reading, is Marguerite’s Christmas.

Griebel described the book as being about an elderly woman who wants to spend Christmas alone rather than with her family, but receives an unexpected visitor.

“The visuals are stunning and it would be appropriate for all ages,” Griebel explained.

A couple of options for teens include My True Love Gave to Me and The 12 Days of Dash and Lily.

Griebel said the first book is a collection of short stories by some popular young adult authors.

“There is not a lump of coal in this collection.”

Dash and Lily are characters that some teens may already be familiar with, according to Griebel.

“[In] this book, which was just released this year, they are brought together in the Christmas season,” she explained. “It has romance, it’s funny, it’s a great pick for a teen.”

Finally, two seasonal reads for adults are First Frost and Fields Where They Lay.

First Frost is described by Griebel as a “lovely sort of romantic family story.”

“It’s sort of southern-fried magic realism, you could call it.”

Fans of the mystery genre may be familiar with author Timothy Hallinan, who penned Griebel’s final pick. Fields Where They Lay follows the story of a “detective who does a little bit of Christmas shopping between dodging bullets and dealing with crime in the mall.”

The library is challenging all Calgarians to read 150 books next year, for Canada’s 150th birthday.

Starting Jan. 2, people can pick up the Great Reads 2017 Reading Guide, featuring some of the best books in libraries across the city.

Griebel said the book guides are free and there will be contests every month.