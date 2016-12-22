Alberta flu death toll reaches 4, cases continue to climb in Calgary

Two more flu deaths have been reported by Alberta Health Services in the province’s weekly update: one in Calgary and one in the central zone.

Calgary has been hit harder than Alberta’s capital city so far this year: there were 690 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A and seven of influenza B in Calgary, compared to 84 cases of influenza A and five of influenza B in Edmonton as of Dec. 17, AHS said Thursday, Dec. 22.

In Calgary, 184 people had been admitted to hospital with the flu, compared to just 29 in Edmonton.

According to Dr. Gerry Predy, senior medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services, the virus hit the Calgary region first this year before spreading elsewhere.

“When influenza hits the province, it starts in one part and then spreads from there,” Predy said in a past interview.

Last year, 62 people in Alberta died after contracting the flu.

