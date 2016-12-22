Suspect flees after early morning hit and run in Regina: police

Regina police are looking for a suspect who they say ran away after a hit and run in the North Central neighbourhood Thursday morning.

At around 12:45 a.m. CT, police said officers saw a suspicious vehicle near 5th Avenue and Angus Street. However, they lost sight of the vehicle as it entered an alley.

Officers found the vehicle parked in the 900 block of Retallack Street and confirmed it was stolen. When officers approached the vehicle on foot, it drove away.

Minutes later, police were called to 6th Avenue and Rae Street for an accident where a vehicle had struck another vehicle. The second vehicle then hit a street light. The 55-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the suspect got out of the first vehicle and ran away. Officers determined that vehicle was the stolen car from earlier.

